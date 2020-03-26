March 26 (UPI) -- A loose moose that spent days wandering the streets of a city in New York state was captured and will be relocated after falling into a resident's swimming pool.

The New York State Police said the moose had been spotted multiple times over the course of recent days before it ended up trapping itself in a swimming pool Wednesday evening.

Hollie Mercurio said she was sitting on her front porch shortly before 6 p.m. when multiple police cars pulled up to her home. She said she asked an officer what was going on.

"He said 'Step back inside, please. There's a moose in your backyard,'" Mercurio told the Press-Republican newspaper.

Mercurio said she looked out through her back door and discovered the moose had fallen through her pool cover and was trapped inside the pool.

Plattsburgh City Police said the moose was unable to climb out of the pool on its own, so it was tranquilized by Environmental Conservation officers before being lifted out.

Officials said the moose, a young female, will be relocated outside of the city.