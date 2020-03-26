March 26 (UPI) -- Employees at a Utah auto shop ended up calling the state Division of Wildlife Resources for help when a woman's engine compartment turned out to be housing a marmot.

The DWR said employees at a Jiffy Lube in Springfield reported that a woman brought her car into the shop this week after spotting some debris and oil on the ground near the vehicle.

Mechanics popped open the hood and called the DWR when they spotted what appeared to be a beaver stuck inside the engine compartment.

Conservation Officer Sean Spencer responded to the shop and removed a marmot from inside the vehicle. The DWR shared a video of the rescue on Twitter.

Spencer said the marmot was not injured and was released at a Utah wildlife management area.