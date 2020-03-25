A Missouri woman who won a $50,000 lottery jackpot in 2002 won a $3 million jackpot 18 years later. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman who collected a $50,000 lottery jackpot in 2002 returned to lottery headquarters 18 years later to claim a $3 million jackpot.

Anne Kasal told Missouri Lottery officials she bought her Lotto ticket for the March 11 drawing at Schnucks Market in St. Louis.

Her ticket matched all six numbers drawn: 11-16-23-26-31-38.

"I play all the games," Kasal said. "I bought the same tickets as I always buy, and one happened to be lucky."

Kasal previously visited Missouri Lottery headquarters in 2002 when she won a $50,000 jackpot.