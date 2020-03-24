March 24 (UPI) -- Officials in a North Carolina town said the Navy was called in to eject an unusual beach visitor -- a 1,000-pound ball of concrete believed to be a submarine training target.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said in a Facebook post the large, barnacle-covered object that washed up on the beach Monday afternoon was "not an explosive device" and did not pose any danger to the public.

Police urged residents to "remember to practice social distancing" if they decided to take a look at the object.

The Town of Kill Devil Hills said the U.S. Navy removed the device Tuesday with help from the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and Public Services Department.

The town said the Navy believes the 1,000-pound concrete ball to be a submarine training target. The Navy is planning to clean the object and attempt to determine where it came from, the town said.