A 6-year-old boy in India broke the Guinness World Record for most drumbeats using drumsticks in three minutes. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

March 24 (UPI) -- An Indian drummer broke a Guinness World Record at the age of only 6 years old when he performed 5,500 drum beats in only three minutes.

Devaagyh Dixit, 6, known as India's youngest drummer, was awarded a Guinness World Records certificate for most drumbeats using drumsticks in three minutes when he managed to strike the drum 5,500 times in the allotted time.

Dixit said he has been drumming since he was only a toddler.

"When I had just turned two years old, my father brought a drum set for himself. It so happened that before he could lay his hands on the drums, I picked up the sticks and started playing the drums myself," he told the Times of India.

The boy said he plans to grow up to be a fighter jet pilot, but in the meantime he is practicing every day to improve his drumming skills.