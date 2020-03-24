March 24 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia store constructed a pulley machine outside of the building to keep shopping carts sanitized amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Square Market in the City Center area constructed a pulley system outside the store that lifts shopping carts and dips them into giant tubs of liquid sanitizer to ensure they are not spreading coronavirus to customers.

The market, and other grocery stores in the city, are remaining open amid the city and state's stay-at-home orders, as they are considered essential businesses by officials.

"We are glad to have instituted a new practice of cleansing shopping carts and hand baskets frequently," the store said in a Facebook post. "A duplicate system was built for Rittenhouse Market as well."