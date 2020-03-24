Trending

Residents at a nursing home in Wales passed the time during lockdown by adapting the board game Hungry Hungry Hippos into a life-sized competition with residents in wheelchairs playing the "hippos."

The Bryn Celyn Care Home, which instituted a lockdown March 12 to protect residents an staff from the coronavirus pandemic, posted a video to Facebook showing residents and staff playing a life-sized game of Hungry Hungry Hippos.

The video shows residents in wheelchairs being pushed back and forth while using plastic bins attached to poles to try to grab as many balls as possible from the middle of the circle.

"Everyone in the home team and residents are worried about the virus," Michelle Williams​, general manager at Bryn Celyn Care, told CNN. "But we are staying positive and doing what we do every day, which is supporting our residents, and keeping it as normal as possible."

