March 24 (UPI) -- A French athlete whose racing plans were foiled by the coronavirus pandemic held his own marathon on his 23-foot-long balcony.

Elisha Nochomovitz, 32, who had been scheduled to run the March 15 Barcelona Marathon before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, ran 26.2 miles on the 23-foot-long outside his apartment in the city of Balma.

Nochomovitz said it took him 6 hours and 48 minutes to complete the approximately 3,000 laps that it took to run the distance of a marathon.

The runner, who has completed 36 official marathons, said the balcony run was more challenging than his previous runs because the short track made it impossible to build momentum or speed while running.

Nochomovitz said his girlfriend acted as his support team, feeding him M&M's and Coca-Cola as he ran.

The runner dedicated his accomplishment to medical staff working long hours during the viral pandemic.