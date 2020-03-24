InternetAdvisor.com is offering $1,000 to someone willing to binge all 20 hours of Netflix original series "Ozark" in 17 days. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI. | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- An Internet service-finding website is offering someone $1,000 to spend their coronavirus quarantine time binging through the first two seasons of Netflix original series Ozark.

InternetAdvisor.com said the chosen applicant for the 17-day dream job will be paid $1,000 to watch 20 hours of the series, the first two seasons, in advance of the upcoming third season.

"The lucky fan who lands this gig will be given 17 days to watch 20 hours of Ozark Season 1 and 2 (combined 20 episodes). Then you'll have to complete a checklist to include several familiar tropes that are present in each episode," the website said.

The posting said the opportunity is open to Ozark fans and newcomers alike.

"There no restrictions whatsoever, no background checks for money laundering, and expect zero drug testing. The only thing you must abide by is to apply for yourself and not for someone else," it said.

The winner will also receive a Netflix gift card and Ozark merchandise including an "I build churches" coffee mug.

Applications are being accepted on the website through March 27.