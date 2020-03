March 23 (UPI) -- A pair of winning lottery tickets were sold at the same New Jersey convenience store, the state lottery said Monday.

The two tickets winning the New Jersey Lottery's Jersey Cash 5 game were both sold at Morlot Food & News in the city of Fairlawn.

Each winning ticket was worth $24,147 as the two winners split the $54,294 from the drawing on Saturday.

Morlot Food & News will receive $2,000 for each winning lottery ticket purchased at the store.