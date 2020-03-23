The locket and photo inside were found on Pike's Beach in the Westhampton Dunes in New York. File Photo by enriquelopezgarre/Pixabay.com

March 23 (UPI) -- A New York state family was able to use social media to reunite a woman with her plastic locket and a photo inside that she dropped on a beach several years ago.

Joy Schlitz said her 7-year-old son, Griffin, found the locket and family photo inside on Sunday while they were walking on Pike's Beach in the Westhampton Dunes, located on Long Island about 70 miles east of downtown Manhattan.

"He just stumbled upon it in the sand and said he knew it would be 'respectful and nice'" to return the locket, Schlitz told Patch.

Schlitz posted a photo of the find on Facebook, and it was recognized as the Dawydiak family a short time later.

Paula Dawydiak contacted Schlitz and explained she'd lost the locket years ago.

"I am a nurse at Stony Brook and I can't stop thinking about my family at this time. I would love to get it back if possible," Dawydiak wrote in a message to Schlitz.

She added that getting the locket back is especially significant now because the photo was taken just before her oldest daughter, Christi, moved to Boston for a new job. She said Christi is not able to make her usual Easter visit home due to the coronavirus epidemic.

"It's great to know that somebody found this, thought that it belongs to a family -- and took extra measures to get it back to us," Dawydiak said.