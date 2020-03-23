March 23 (UPI) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering an unusual message of gratitude to state park visitors: "Thank you for not stealing our toilet paper."

An electronic sign at the entrance to Boyd Lake State Park, which thus far has remained open amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanks visitors for not raiding the park's bathrooms for supplies.

"Thank you for not stealing our toilet paper!!!" the sign reads.

Parks and Wildlife posted a photo of the sign to Twitter.

"To those that haven't stolen toilet paper at our #ColoradoStateParks, thank you," the department tweeted.