March 23 (UPI) -- A California resident's doorbell camera was recording when a package was swiped from their front porch by an unusual thief -- a bear.

The video, recorded Thursday on the front porch of a Crestview home, shows a bear grabbing a large box with its mouth and dragging it away.

The resident who shared the Ring camera footage said the box contained 40 pounds of dog food. They said some of the dog food was recovered.

"The delivery guy dropped the package off at our doorstep with a 40lb bag of dog food and then 20 minutes later our local teenage bear stole the box from our front porch proceeded to open the box and eat half the bag of dog food," the resident wrote.