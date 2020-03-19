March 19 (UPI) -- Police in Florida said a loose cow that has eluded capture since January was finally captured by officers who lured the bovine into an enclosed area.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said the cow was spotted in the area of Sheridan Street and Interstate 75, causing officers to respond and guide the animal toward an enclosed field in Davie.

The property owner agreed to allow the cow to stay until it could be safely moved.

"We wish the cow well on its future adventures," the department said.

The police department said last week that the cow had been wandering the area since January, and repeated failed capture attempts revealed the animal is "faster than it looks" and is a "talented fence jumper."