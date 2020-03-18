March 18 (UPI) -- A stranded baby seal on the ice in St. Petersburg, Russia, was retrieved by animal rescuers and the rescue was caught on video.

Witnesses said the tiny seal was spotted calling for help from some treacherous ice just off the shoreline Saturday and animal rescuers were summoned to the scene.

A video captured by a witness shows a rescuer venturing out onto the ice to pick up the seal and carry it back to shore.

Rescuers told the filmer that the baby would be taken to Seal Recovery Fund in Repino for rehabilitation. They estimated the pup was only about 7 days old.