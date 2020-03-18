March 18 (UPI) -- Emergency responders and municipal workers in Utah came to the rescue of a service dog that became stuck in a drainage pipe while out for an afternoon walk.

The St. George Police Department said a man using a wheelchair was walking his 11-year-old service dog, Katie, on a bike path alongside Riverside Drive just before 1 p.m. Tuesday when the canine took off running after a small animal.

The dog went down into a culvert and ended up stuck in a drainage pipe. A witness who spotted the man trying to reach the trapped dog called 911.

Police, firefighters, animal control officers and parks department employees arrived on the scene and went digging in the dirt to expose the opening of the plastic drain pipe. The firefighters then cut through the pipe to expand the opening and allow Katie to be extracted.

Animal Control officers took the dog to be cleaned and examined by a vet before she was sent home with her owner.