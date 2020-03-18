March 18 (UPI) -- A British Columbia student was awarded a Guinness World Record after finding the largest sand dollar in the world on a Mexican beach.
Coldwater resident Neko Wong, a fourth grader at Beairsto Elementary School, said she found the sand dollar, which is larger than her head, on a beach in El Sargenta.
Wong's family submitted the required paperwork to Guinness World Records, which issued the girl a certificate.
The exact measurements of Wong's sand dollar were unclear, but the previous record holder measured about 6 inches in diameter.