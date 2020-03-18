A sand dollar found by a British Columbia girl on a Mexican beach has been declared the world's largest by Guinness World Records. Photo by mosaikweb/Pixabay.com

March 18 (UPI) -- A British Columbia student was awarded a Guinness World Record after finding the largest sand dollar in the world on a Mexican beach.

Coldwater resident Neko Wong, a fourth grader at Beairsto Elementary School, said she found the sand dollar, which is larger than her head, on a beach in El Sargenta.

Wong's family submitted the required paperwork to Guinness World Records, which issued the girl a certificate.

The exact measurements of Wong's sand dollar were unclear, but the previous record holder measured about 6 inches in diameter.