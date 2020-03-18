A North Carolina man who gave a friend a ride to work gave in to the other man's insistence that he accept a $60 reward and spent it on a lottery ticket that won him $4 million. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said doing a good deed for a friend paid off in a big way when he scored a $4 million lottery jackpot.

Kenneth Crews, a retired Shelby firefighter, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he sometimes gives a friend who doesn't have his own vehicle a ride to work.

Crews said he usually refuses his friend's offer of payment, but on a recent rainy day the other man insisted he accept $60.

"He said, 'Please, put it on a scratch-off, you might hit something today,'" Crews recalled.

Crews followed his friend's instructions and spent the money on three $20 Ruby Red 7s tickets at the Southern Store in Shelby.

The first ticket was a dud, but the second won him a $30 prize and the last ticket was a $4 million top prize winner.

"Perfect timing and luck," Crews said. "Very exciting. I call it my three-year retirement payout. I retired three years ago."

Crews, who collected his winnings from lottery headquarters Monday, said he plans to use the money to build a new home for his retirement and help his family members pay their bills.