March 17 (UPI) -- Officials with an Indian railway company said they have started using the recorded sound of buzzing bees to keep elephants from wandering onto the tracks.

The Northeast Frontier Railway said its Moradabad division installed a "Honey Bee Sound System" in locations known to be frequented by elephants.

Officials said villagers who spot elephants in the area alert the company, and workers then engage the sound system to play the sound of bees, which elephants are known to avoid for fear of being stung.

The company said the system was adopted in response to an increasing number of elephants killed in collisions with trains.