March 17 (UPI) -- A real estate website is seeking a job applicant to fly to Dubai and spend a week testing out a luxury apartment.

The website, Dubai Property for Sale, announced it is "offering one lucky person the chance to be flown out to Dubai for an all-expenses-paid trip for 1 week of sunshine, luxury and testing out one of our high-end apartments."

The applicant would then be a finalist for a more permanent position as a property broker find buyers and coordinate sales of the high-end residences.

The company is accepting applications on its website and is also asking interested parties to follow it's official Instagram account.

"As a bonus, post your favorite holiday picture, tag us in it and use the hashtag #experiencedubaiproperty," the company said.