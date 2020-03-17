An Australian college student said he bought his first-ever lottery ticket and won a $600,000 jackpot. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

March 17 (UPI) -- An Australian college student said he ignored his friend's advice and won $600,000 with his first-ever lottery ticket purchase.

The man told Lotterywest officials he visited Media Lottery Center & News in Cannington, Western Australia, and bought a Monday Lotto ticket, despite a friend advising him to abstain.

"My friend told me not to buy one as I never have any luck," he said.

The first-time lottery player found he did indeed have some luck when Monday night's drawing earned him a $600,000 jackpot.

"I checked my ticket at home that night and when I realized I'd won, I literally slapped myself because I thought I was dreaming," he said.

The winner said his immediate plans for his winnings are to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with lobster and Guinness.