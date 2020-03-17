March 17 (UPI) -- A woman who spotted an unusual animal in a Tennessee field captured video of an albino deer.

Natalie Simmons said she and friend Ashley Summerford initially thought there was a goat with a group of deer in the field off Concord Road in Brentwood.

Simmons said it wasn't until they stopped to take video of the animals that she realized the white creature was an albino deer.

Albinism, a genetic disorder that causes an animal's body to be free of pigment, is believed to occur about once in every 20,000 deer births.

Albino deer are a protected by a 2001 Tennessee state law that banned hunters from shooting the animals.