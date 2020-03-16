March 16 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers in India said it took about five hours to rescue a baby elephant that fell into a ditch in a forest area.

Parveen Kaswan, an officer with the Indian Forest Service, said crews responded to the forested area when the elephant calf was found trapped in a naturally-occurring ditch.

Kaswan said it took about five hours to get the baby out of the ditch using ropes.

He said the calf's family stood nearby during the rescue and the baby ran off to join the others as soon as rescuers removed the ropes.