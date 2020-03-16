March 16 (UPI) -- An Austrian pilot used his flight path to send a safety message amid the coronovirus outbreak: "Stay home."

The pilot of the single-engine Diamond DA40 Diamond Star took off Monday morning from the Wiener Neustadt airport and landed 24 minutes later in Graz, south of Vienna.

The plane's fight path spelled out the words "stay home" in the air over the region.

The message echoes the advice of Austrian officials, who have urged members of the public to stay at home as much as possible to curb the spread of the coronavirus.