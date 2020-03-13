March 13 (UPI) -- A golden retriever puppy in Michigan has been branded a "unicorn" due to an unusual facial feature: having only a single ear, positioned on the top of her head.

Rae - "ear" spelled backward - was brought to Family Friends Veterinary Hospital in Grand Rapids as a newborn because she required emergency surgery.

The now-12-week-old puppy is now in the care of Brianna Aardema, who was one of the people caring for Rae at the hospital.

"The minute I saw her, I knew I wanted to raise her and be there for her even though I knew the road to recovery wouldn't always be easy," Aardema told ABC's Good Morning America.

Rae was dubbed a "unicorn" by hospital staff due to her unusual ear, and she soon found viral fame thanks to a video on TikTok and an Instagram account.

Aardema said there is no name for Rae's condition. She said the dog's existing ear was originally on the side of her head, but started rising to the top after her surgery.

"She's amazingly brave tough little girl who has the most confidence of any puppy I've known," Aardema said.