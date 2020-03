March 13 (UPI) -- A skywriter encouraged healthy habits amid the coronavirus outbreak by scrawling the words "wash hands" in the sky over Sydney, Australia.

Witnesses captured video Thursday as a skywriting aircraft wrote the words in the sky over the city.

The message appeared to be advice timed to coincide with the COVID-19 pandemic. Experts say washing hands is one important step toward preventing the spread of the virus.

The identity of the skywriter was unknown.