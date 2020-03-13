March 13 (UPI) -- A visitor to a campground in Australia captured video of a different type of toilet paper shortage -- a kangaroo raiding rolls from the restroom.

The filmer said they have been traveling the country in a camper with their family for the year, and they were stopped this week at the Wilpena Pound campground in South Australia.

The video shows a kangaroo inside the campground's restroom eating toilet paper from a bathroom stall.

"Maybe word of coronavirus has spread this far into the arid center of our country? Wilpena Pound is about 6 hours drive from the South Australian coast. It's pretty dry, dusty and fly-blown out here and the kangaroos have become tame from interacting with tourists," the filmer wrote.

The filmer said the family talked to campground managers and learned they are planning to put up a fence next month to keep the kangaroos from raiding the toilet paper.