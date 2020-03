March 12 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in India were called to a village to remove a rare pangolin that wandered into a family's home.

The family said the animal was spotted crawling across the floor of their home Thursday morning in Nuadihi village, in the Brajrajnagar area of Jharsuguda district.

The residents contacted the Forest Department, which dispatched personnel to safely capture the pangolin.

The animal was relocated to a nearby wooded area.