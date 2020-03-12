March 12 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Las Vegas said a woman called for assistance after finding a stray cat with its head stuck in her dryer vent mount.

The Animal Foundation said the woman called Animal Control when she found the cat with its head stuck in the dryer vent mount and was unable to free the feline.

Animal Control officers brought the cat to the shelter with the mount still stuck around its head and the animal was sedated so the team could safely use bolt cutters to remove the mount.

The cat's face was swollen but officials said it was not seriously injured. The feline, a "free-roaming community cat," was neutered, vaccinated and ear tipped before being released back into the outdoors.