March 12 (UPI) -- A Canadian band set a Guinness World Record when they ventured 6,213 feet below sea level to play a 50-minute concert.

Guinness adjudicator Kaitlin Vesper was on hand March 7 deep inside Vale's Creighton Mine in Greater Sudbury, Ontario, to witness the concert played by the Shaft Bottom Boys.

"Working for Guinness World Records, I get to meet a lot of very interesting people and travel to some interesting places but can confirm I haven't been anywhere as interesting as Creighton Mine or been this far below sea level before," Vesper said while handing the group their official certificate.

The Shaft Bottom Boys were awarded the record for the world's deepest concert underground, with a depth of 6,213 feet and 3.05 inches below sea level.

The concert and record attempt were a joint fundraising effort between Vale and Science North. Organizers said the event raised funds for Science North summer camps and charity Miners for Cancer.