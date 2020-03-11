Wisconsin wardens were summoned to a frozen lake to rescue a skunk seen wandering on the ice with a soup can stuck over its face. Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Wisconsin wardens were summoned to a frozen lake to rescue a skunk seen wandering on the ice with a soup can stuck over its face. Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

March 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Wisconsin said wardens were called to a lake to rescue a skunk spotted wandering aimlessly with a soup can stuck over its head.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said an angler out ice fishing at White Potato Lake in Oconto County called 911 Monday afternoon to report the skunk wearing a soup can like a helmet.

The DNR was alerted and Wardens Jamin Leuzzo and Tim Werner responded to the scene.

The department said the wardens trapped the skunk in a box and carefully reached in to remove the can. The wardens managed to avoid being sprayed by the skunk, but the box was "not so lucky," the department said.

"The skunk skedaddled off the ice pretty quickly -- no doubt in search of a slice of pie and a cup of coffee," the DNR said.