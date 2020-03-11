March 11 (UPI) -- A pair of dessert-loving Ontario siblings may have set a Guinness World Record when they cooked up a 530-pound Nanaimo bar.

Chantelle Gorham, owner of Northwest Fudge Factory in Levack, said her kids, Ella, 10, and Austin, 5, took the lead on creating the massive Nanaimo bar, a dessert with three layers: a base of wafers, nuts and coconut crumbs; a custard layer in the middle; and a chocolate ganache topping.

Gorham said the kids worked before and after school over the course of two days mixing the ingredients and pouring them into a wooden form.

She said Guinness officials told the family the bar had to be 200 times the side of a traditional recipe to be considered for the record.

The resulting bar weighs 530 pounds and measures 8 feet long, 44 inches wide and 3 inches high. It will go on display at the Guinness World Record exhibit at Science North before being cut into portions and distributed for consumption.

Gorham said the required paperwork is being submitted to Guinness for official certification.