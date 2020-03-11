March 11 (UPI) -- A police officer in Australia waded out into the water at a beach to rescue a confused wallaby that couldn't find its way back to shore.

The Queensland Police Service shared a video showing a Bribie Island police officer coming to the rescue of the disoriented marsupial Tuesday after it was spotted off the shore of Bed Beach.

The footage shows Constable Mick Brownlee wading out to where the wallaby was hopping through the waves and attempting to direct it back to shore.

The wallaby's confusion wins out and it attempts to swim away in the wrong direction, leading Brownlee to scoop up the animal and carry it to dry land.

Police said the wallaby did not appear to be injured and was able to hop away after a few moments of rest.