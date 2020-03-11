A Nevada man broke a state record when he reeled in a carp weighing 35 pounds, 3 ounces. Photo courtesy of the Nevada Department of Wildlife

March 11 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Nevada said a man broke a state record when he reeled in a carp that tipped the scales at 35 pounds, 3 ounces.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife said Brenden Burnham was out on Virginia Lake in Reno on Sunday when he hooked something big on the end of his line.

Burnham, who caught and entered 46 carp trophy fish over 15 pounds in 2019, reeled in a carp weighing 35 pounds, 3 ounces.

The department said the fish beat the previous state record of 34 pounds, 10 ounces.