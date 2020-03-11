Trains were forced to slow down at Wellingborough Railway Station in England when a horse wandered out onto the tracks. Photo by Onewhohelps/Wikimedia Commons

March 11 (UPI) -- Trains were forced to slow down in a British town when an escaped horse wandered out onto the tracks after nightfall.

Andy Holton posted a photo to Twitter after spotting the horse about 9:30 p.m. Sunday standing on the tracks between platforms 3 and 4 in Wellingborough.

"Pretty sure that's not meant to be there," Holton quipped.

A National Rail spokesman said officials were informed of the equine's presence and trains were running at a reduced speed while workers searched the area for the animal.

The horse was located south of the station and returned to its yard, the spokesman said.