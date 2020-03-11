March 11 (UPI) -- Police in Florida are asking for the public's help tracking down a cow that has evaded capture since January "due to its surprising speed and amazing fence jumping skills."

The Pembroke Pines Police Department said in a Facebook post that the cow has been spotted in the area near Sheridan Street and Interstate 75 multiple times over the course of the last two months.

"It has managed to evade capture by both our officers and assisting cow herders since January, due to its surprising speed and amazing fence jumping skills," the post said.

The post included a photo of the cow stylized as a "Wanted" poster.

"While the cow itself doesn't present a threat to the public, it has been known to enter roadways where it endangers itself and surrounding motorists," the department said.

Police said they still don't know where the cow came from and its owner has not been identified.