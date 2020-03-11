March 11 (UPI) -- A British amusement arcade owner replaced the toys inside his business' claw machines with toilet paper rolls amid shortages of the product.

Eddy Chapman, owner of Chapman's Funland in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, England, said he decided to replace the toys in the claw machines with toilet paper rolls amid reports of shortages stemming from customers stocking up over coronavirus fears.

Chapman told The Independent he has received "fantastic" feedback on the move from visitors to his arcade.

"Everybody that comes to it is laughing," he said.

Meanwhile, Rob Braddick of Ho Barts Amusement Arcade in Devon, England, made a similar move by replacing the toys in his claw machine with soap and hand sanitizer.