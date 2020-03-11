A Michigan woman who had some change left over after buying lottery tickets spent it on a Lucky for Life ticket that earned her a top prize of $25,000 a year for life. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said having $6 change from her purchase of lottery tickets led her to buy another ticket, which earned her a prize of $25,000 a year for life.

Mary Ann Davis of St. Clair Shores told Michigan Lottery officials she originally hadn't intended to buy any Lucky for Life tickets when she visited the Country Party Store in her town.

"I bought some other lottery tickets and had $6 change, so I decided to buy three Lucky For Life Easy Picks," Davis said. "I scanned the ticket a few days later and thought there is no way I had really won. I got online and looked up where the ticket was bought at, and that's when I knew I was the winner."

Davis' winning ticket earned her a grand prize of $25,000 a year for life. She chose to take her winnings as a $390,000 lump sum payment.

The winner said she plans to use the money to pay bills and bolster savings.