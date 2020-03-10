March 10 (UPI) -- An employee at a North Carolina thrift shop discovered a piece of art in the store's sorting room was an original wood engraving by Salvador Dali.

Wendy Hawkins, a volunteer at the Hotline Pink Thrift Ship in Kitty Hawk, said she was looking at donated artwork in the store's sorting room when one piece stood out to her.

"One day I saw this, with a bunch of other paintings lined up on the floor, and I said, 'This is old, this is something special,'" she told WAVY-TV.

Hawkins received permission to have the piece examined by an expert, and it was found to be a wood engraving created and signed by surrealist Salvador Dali.

The engraving is part of Dali's 100-piece series The Divine Comedy, based on the Dante Alighieri poem of the same name.

The thrift store sold the engraving for $1,200.

Michael Lewis, executive director of the Outer Banks Hotline, which operates the thrift shop, said many of the pieces of art donated to the store come from beach cabins that are being remodeled. He said the donor of the Dali piece has not been identified.