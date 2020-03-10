March 10 (UPI) -- An Australian plumber shared video depicting the rescue of a 2-day-old puppy that fell down a bathroom drain.

Joseph Egan of The Brisbane Plumber said he and his team were called to a Beenleigh, Queensland, home about 10 p.m. by a woman who reported a newborn puppy had fallen down the floor drain in her bathroom.

Egan used a CCTV camera to locate the puppy in the drain so his team could cut through the pipe without unintentionally harming the canine.

Egan posted a video showing the puppy in the drain to Instagram. A follow-up video shows the plumbers dumping the puppy out of the length of removed pipe.

"We were unable to pull it out by its feet so we had to shake the pipe in a downward action in order for it to slide out," he wrote.

The puppy was not injured.