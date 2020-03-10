A Maryland man won a $50,000 lottery jackpot one year after his first big win. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who won a $50,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket said the windfall is his second big prize in about a year.

The 45-year-old Pasadena man told Maryland Lottery officials he selected a $30 Rose Gold Black scratch-off ticket from the St. Paul Mini Mart in Baltimore and scratched the ticket off in his vehicle.

The man used the Maryland Lottery smartphone app and confirmed he won a $50,000 jackpot.

The winner said he previously scored a big prize from a different scratch-off game just one year earlier and put those funds toward purchasing a home that he said his latest winnings will help renovate.

"I called my wife on the phone and told her that our projects were paid for," he said.