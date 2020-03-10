Students at a Florida elementary school assembled a tape ball measuring 17 feet, 11 inches in circumference and weighing 2,268 pounds. Photo courtesy of Eastside Elementary School

March 10 (UPI) -- Students at a Florida elementary school broke a Guinness World Record when they created a ball of tape measuring 17 feet, 11 inches in circumference.

Eastside Elementary School in Lake City announced the 2,268-pound tape ball was created from more than 4,000 rolls of tape collected by students.

The school said a video was made showing the entire creation process of the tape ball in order to comply with Guinness World Records guidelines.

The previous record holder for the world's largest tape ball was a 12-foot-9-inch ball of tape that weighed 2,000 pounds and was assembled in Louisville, Ky., in May 2011.