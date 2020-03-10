March 10 (UPI) -- A bakery in Wales set a Guinness World Record when it cooked a Welsh cake weighing 63 pounds, 8 ounces.

The Tan Y Castell Bakery in Carmarthen teamed with Merched Y Wawr, Michelle Evans-Fecci and Teify Forge to cook the massive flatbread treat on a custom-made 7-foot griddle.

The bakers said they hand-mixed nearly 70 pounds of ingredients and used multiple rolling pins to spread it on the griddle.

The resulting Welsh cake, measuring over 6 feet in diameter, weighed in 63 pounds, 8 ounces, beating the previous record of 57 pounds, 5 ounces.