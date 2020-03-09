A team of sports celebrities and British Airways employees pulled a 201.6-ton plane a distance of 328 feet to break a Guinness World Record. Photo courtesy of Stuart Bailey/British Airways

March 9 (UPI) -- A crew of British Airways employees teamed with some sports celebrities to pull a 201.6-ton plane a distance of 328 feet for a Guinness World Record.

British Airways teamed with charity Sport Relief for the record attempt, which teamed the British Airways employees with sports stars including fitness coach Joe Wick, TV host and former gymnast Gabby Logan, broadcaster and former soccer star Gary Lineker, boxer Nicola Adams, sprinter Iwan Thomas and Paralympic wheelchair tennis silver medalist Alfie Hewett.

The team pulled a British Airways A350 jet a distance of 328 feet, breaking a Guinness World Record.

The previous heaviest aircraft pulled by a mixed team was a 198.4-ton plane.