March 9 (UPI) -- Police in Northern Ireland released video of a sheep conducting a "ram raid" on a credit union by crashing through a large window.

The Police Service Northern Ireland office in Cookstown released security camera footage from the Ardboe Credit Union, where a ram crashed through a window Sunday and wandered into the office.

The footage shows a person enter the building shortly after the sheep, causing it to head-butt another window without successfully breaking through.

The sheep eventually finds its way out of the office through the same window it used for its entrance.

The animal is seen damaging another window on the side of the building moments after its exit.