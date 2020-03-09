March 9 (UPI) -- Police officers in Spain responded to numerous reports of a lion on the loose in a town and discovered the animal was actually a dog with an unusual haircut.

The Local Police of Molina de Segura said they received numerous reports Sunday of a loose lion strolling through the municipality.

Officers tracked down the animal and discovered it was actually a large dog with its long hair trimmed to resemble the body, mane and tail of an African lion.

Police said the dog was microchipped and they contacted its owner for a reunion with the escaped pet.