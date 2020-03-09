March 9 (UPI) -- An Indian student who suffered swelling and pain inside his mouth went to a dentist who pulled a record-breaking tooth from his mouth.

Pawan Bhavsar, 20, went to a dental clinic in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh complaining of pain, swelling and blisters inside his mouth.

Dr. Saurabh Srivastava conducted an examination and decided to remove to of Bhavsar's teeth.

One of the pulled teeth measured 1.53 inches long, exceeding the Guinness World Record for the longest tooth pulled from the mouth of an adult.

The previous record, a 1.46-inch tooth, was pulled by German dentist Dr. Max Lucas in 2018.