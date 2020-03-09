A Connecticut man won a $30,000 lottery jackpot four years after winning the same amount from the same scratch-off game purchased at the same store. Photo courtesy of the Connecticut Lottery

March 9 (UPI) -- A Connecticut man won a $30,000 lottery prize four years after winning the same amount from the same ticket purchased at the same store.

Thomas Perretta of Stamford told Connecticut Lottery officials he bought a 30X Cash scratch-off ticket from Cove Convenience in Stamford because the game had been lucky for him in the past.

Perretta's ticket won him $30,000, the same amount he previously won four years ago from a 30X Cash ticket he bought at the same store.

"The first time the prize helped me pay some bills. This time, it's going towards a new kitchen remodel. The rest will go in the bank," Perretta said.