March 9 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers and New York subway workers teamed up to rescue a half-blind cat spotted wandering on a stretch of tracks.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority brought in an animal rescue expert Saturday after train operators reported spotting a cat on the D line subway tracks north of 205th St. in the Bronx.

The expert laid traps on a stretch of track used for trains to turn around at the northern end of the D line and the cat was found inside one of the traps by MTA crews about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The cat, dubbed Big Al by MTA workers, was taken to Bronx Tails Cat Rescue, where officials said the feline is being treated for troubles linked to its missing left eye. Rescuers said the cat's right eye appears to be functioning normally.