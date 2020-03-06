March 6 (UPI) -- The Texas-based makers of Tito's Handmade Vodka issued an unusual statement in response to a customer's comment: Do not use vodka as hand sanitizer.

The issue was raised Thursday when a customer said on Twitter that they had been using Tito's Handmade Vodka to make homemade hand sanitizer.

"I made some hand sanitizer out your vodka. The hand sanitizer doesn't taste bad either. Cheers to Tito's vodka. Keeping me germ-free and feeling good at the same time," the customer wrote.

Tito's responded with a serious statement warning other customers not to follow their example.

"Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60 percent alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40 percent alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC," the brand tweeted.